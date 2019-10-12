Welch & Forbes LLC Has $58.36 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 1.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Roper Technologies worth $58,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,344,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROP traded up $5.44 on Friday, hitting $345.49. 14,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,430. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $355.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $245.59 and a 52 week high of $385.51. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.80.

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total transaction of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

