Welch & Forbes LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 23,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 142,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 35,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period.

EEM opened at $41.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $44.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

