Welch & Forbes LLC Has $18.34 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 1.14% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $18,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,928,000 after acquiring an additional 170,875 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2,004.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 102,039 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 97,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,154,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $48.16.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 4.6%.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.