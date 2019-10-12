Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Church & Dwight worth $30,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

CHD traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,017. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.13. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.92.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price purchased 704 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $49,991.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,963.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rick Spann purchased 1,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.07 per share, for a total transaction of $72,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,404.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,704 shares of company stock worth $621,301 and sold 90,418 shares worth $7,198,251. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

