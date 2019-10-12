Weir Group’s (WEIR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.81% from the company’s current price.

WEIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,815 ($23.72) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,730.33 ($22.61).

Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,399 ($18.28) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.71). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,418.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,518.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 932.67.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

