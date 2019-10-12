We Are One Seven LLC Raises Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY opened at $142.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $155.53.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.70 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

