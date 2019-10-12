We Are One Seven LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 10,814.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 562,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,024,000 after buying an additional 557,060 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,456,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 821,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,272,000 after purchasing an additional 396,185 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 520.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 259,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 217,968 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,966,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,505,000 after purchasing an additional 211,944 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $387,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,207.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $321,238.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,099 shares of company stock worth $1,464,339. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $77.82. 77,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $85.39.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

