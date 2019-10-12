We Are One Seven LLC Has $608,000 Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,034 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12,401.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,862,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,821,000 after buying an additional 6,808,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,863,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,846 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,792,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,490,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $274,075.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $4,225,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,997,842 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $45.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.34.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.97. 1,285,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,750,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $50.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

