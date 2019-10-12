We Are One Seven LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,541,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,752,000 after buying an additional 3,699,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,779,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,194,000 after buying an additional 3,445,544 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 31,778,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,555,000 after buying an additional 3,380,483 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,099,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,144,000 after buying an additional 2,808,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,865,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $18.87.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

