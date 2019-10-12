We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,432 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $81,128.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,906.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

VZ stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,022,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,396,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $249.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

