We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 90,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $50.15. 1,654,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,740,507. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31.

