We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in HD Supply by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HD Supply by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in HD Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDS stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HD Supply to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $51.00 price target on HD Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 600,000 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $23,130,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

