We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,009 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17,208.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 729,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,921,000 after purchasing an additional 724,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,318,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,241,000 after purchasing an additional 516,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 217.5% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,267,000 after purchasing an additional 444,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $162.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.50. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.