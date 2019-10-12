We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 909 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 107,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 899,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,391,000 after purchasing an additional 36,765 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $170,868.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,451.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of VRNT opened at $44.01 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

