We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 19,875 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2,472.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.32. 1,569,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,482. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $214.83 and a 12-month high of $277.98.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.3014 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

