Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $138.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Watsco traded as high as $171.98 and last traded at $170.91, with a volume of 10939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $167.98.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSO. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Watsco from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 29.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,456,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,214,000 after buying an additional 329,126 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 839,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 0.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 721,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Watsco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 718,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 695,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day moving average of $159.22.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 98.61%.

About Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

