Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.88.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 47.01% and a return on equity of 62.99%. The business had revenue of $397.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dale W. Boyles bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $26,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 170.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 13.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 29.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.