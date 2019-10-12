Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Boosted by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $130.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,556,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.