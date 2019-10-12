Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 3.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,107,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,375,553,000 after purchasing an additional 920,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,068,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,347,413,000 after purchasing an additional 90,683 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,084,000 after purchasing an additional 721,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,771,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,300,665,000 after purchasing an additional 373,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,422,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,262,053,000 after purchasing an additional 565,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.09.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,952,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The company has a market cap of $334.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day moving average of $108.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

