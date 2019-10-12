Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $63.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of WD traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.03. 158,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 90,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $5,075,342.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,340,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,283,056.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $572,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,385.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,389 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,542 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walker & Dunlop (WD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.