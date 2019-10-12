Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,326 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 90,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $5,075,342.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,340,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,283,056.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $551,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,389 shares of company stock worth $6,199,542 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point set a $63.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

