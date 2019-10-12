Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Increased by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,460,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $92,417,000 after buying an additional 632,919 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 246,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 95,365 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $6,447,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

WBA traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $53.96. 382,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,040. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

