Wagerr (WGR) Price Tops $0.0304

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Wagerr token can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Crex24 and YoBit. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $5.68 million and $2,158.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009555 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000225 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,617,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,238,247 tokens. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

