W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 705,400 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the August 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 549,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRA. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

Shares of GRA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,249. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day moving average is $72.26. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 85.42%. The firm had revenue of $513.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Force Andrew Hudson La III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.04 per share, for a total transaction of $276,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,654,834.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder North Latitude Fund Lp 40 purchased 198,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.42 per share, with a total value of $12,563,248.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 498,970 shares of company stock worth $32,047,464 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 37.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 12.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 8.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,858,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

