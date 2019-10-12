Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Longbow Research upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

NYSE VMC opened at $147.44 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $82.52 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $327,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $341,507.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,230.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,865. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 809.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 136.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 109.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.