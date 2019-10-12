Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) to announce ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Voyager Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.17. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.23% and a negative return on equity of 71.08%. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,605,000 after buying an additional 185,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after buying an additional 180,087 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 48.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,865,000 after buying an additional 237,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 643.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 364,516 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 93,030.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 379,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,636. The firm has a market cap of $557.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.61. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54.

Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

