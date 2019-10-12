VouchForMe (IPL) Market Cap Hits $889,712.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. VouchForMe has a market cap of $889,712.00 and $10,930.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbe, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00208887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.01033795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031266 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00088215 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.