Volvo AB (STO:VOLV-B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV-B) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 162.80.

VOLV-B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 135 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America set a SEK 127 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 203 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a SEK 150 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a SEK 200 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

VOLV-B traded up SEK 3.10 on Friday, reaching SEK 138. 5,663,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is SEK 135.80 and its 200-day moving average price is SEK 141.03.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

