Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 175 at Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 207 ($2.70) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 144 ($1.88) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 209 ($2.73) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 189.05 ($2.47).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 161.30 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 141.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,602 ($20.93).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

