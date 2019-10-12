Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Lowered to GBX 175 at Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 207 ($2.70) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 144 ($1.88) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 209 ($2.73) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 189.05 ($2.47).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 161.30 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 141.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,602 ($20.93).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

