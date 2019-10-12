Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Receives $11.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vivint Solar in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Vivint Solar from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $11.00 target price on Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other Vivint Solar news, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $29,459.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,714.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,647 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Solar during the second quarter worth about $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 28.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the second quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 108.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 35,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 169.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 325,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSLR opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vivint Solar has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 97.07%. The company had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

