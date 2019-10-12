Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €27.50 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.79 ($34.64).

EPA:VIV traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €24.87 ($28.92). The stock had a trading volume of 3,862,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($28.92). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.16.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

