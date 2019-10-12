Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 125,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,898. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vista Gold stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 313,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.31% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

