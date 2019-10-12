Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $123.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

VRTS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.33.

Shares of VRTS opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.53. The company has a market capitalization of $631.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a current ratio of 27.91. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.55.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.92 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,619 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,578 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

