Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168,886 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,343,000. Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 158,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 652,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 187,766 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 728,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,541,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 117,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $559,084.51. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $95,891.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,990 shares in the company, valued at $281,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

