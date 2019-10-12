Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,933 Shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,933 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zagg were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Zagg by 540.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zagg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Zagg by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zagg by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Zagg by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 41,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZAGG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zagg from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ ZAGG opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $182.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. Zagg Inc has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $13.81.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. Zagg had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Zagg’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zagg Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

