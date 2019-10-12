Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,085 Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INGN. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in Inogen by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 13,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Inogen by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 35,747 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,623,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Inogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Loren L. Mcfarland acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $42,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,369.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heath Lukatch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.01 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,737.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Inogen from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $48.67 on Friday. Inogen Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $213.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Inogen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inogen Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

