Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,335,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 446,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,253,000 after acquiring an additional 394,943 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,425,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 329,044 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 37.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 327,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 48.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 797,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 261,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Shares of WTI opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $571.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $8.12.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David M. Bump sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $58,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,653.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Williford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,329.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 161,913 shares of company stock valued at $670,299. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on shares of W&T Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on shares of W&T Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.