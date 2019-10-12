Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VERU. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

Shares of Veru stock remained flat at $$2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 56,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,389. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. Veru has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $136.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Veru had a negative net margin of 59.68% and a negative return on equity of 50.14%. The business had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Greco acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,040 and have sold 74,164 shares valued at $155,586. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

