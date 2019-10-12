Veros (VRS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,039.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Veros has a market cap of $46,470.00 and $45,039.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veros has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Veros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00209164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.01043338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031381 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00087562 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,859,553 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . The official website for Veros is vedh.io

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

