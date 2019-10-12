VERITY Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

VERITY Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 77,424 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $628,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.48. 1,968,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,544. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $51.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3273 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

