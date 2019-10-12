Verity & Verity LLC Purchases Shares of 1,280 Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 37,306.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,848,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,982 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Chubb by 84.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,848,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,154 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Chubb by 24.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,347,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,109,000 after acquiring an additional 650,643 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 3.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,532,000 after acquiring an additional 493,424 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 15,106.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 397,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,780,000 after buying an additional 395,182 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $155.10 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $162.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.29 and a 200-day moving average of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,027,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,618.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $326,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. ValuEngine downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.