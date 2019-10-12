Verity & Verity LLC Boosts Holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. BB&T accounts for approximately 2.2% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 49.6% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBT shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BB&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.27.

Shares of NYSE:BBT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,192,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. BB&T Co. has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $53.90.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. BB&T’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other BB&T news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,099,147 shares of company stock valued at $714,407,173. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

