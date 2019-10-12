VeraBank N.A. Sells 493 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

VeraBank N.A. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,231. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,842,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,521. The company has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.64.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

