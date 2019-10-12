VeraBank N.A. Sells 316 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

VeraBank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,140,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,798,000 after acquiring an additional 557,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,313,000 after acquiring an additional 834,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,382,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,128,000 after acquiring an additional 240,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,409,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,466,000 after acquiring an additional 307,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,909,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,929,000 after acquiring an additional 159,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

In other AFLAC news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,148. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $254,082.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,780 shares of company stock valued at $835,628. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.66. The stock had a trading volume of 137,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $57.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.10.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

