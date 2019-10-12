VeraBank N.A. Sells 1,100 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.3% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 346.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.28. 11,066,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,407,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

