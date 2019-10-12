VeraBank N.A. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

VeraBank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 590,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,521,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.33. 157,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,001. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $81.99.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

