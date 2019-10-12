Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Given Buy Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VNE. ValuEngine upgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Longbow Research set a $26.00 price objective on Veoneer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

Shares of NYSE:VNE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 349,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.07. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.18. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.35 million. Analysts expect that Veoneer will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

