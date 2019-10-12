Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Holdings Raised by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.06. 10,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,674. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

