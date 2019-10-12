Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,026,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,082,000 after purchasing an additional 416,792 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 794.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,701,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,349 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,047,000 after purchasing an additional 348,178 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 935,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,022,000 after purchasing an additional 187,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 664,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,506,000 after purchasing an additional 51,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.90. 41,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,445. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

