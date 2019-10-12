Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 157.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 109,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 66,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 389,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after acquiring an additional 30,199 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,720,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,538. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $94.07.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.744 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.